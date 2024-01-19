Home>>
China becoming world's top auto exporter: official
(Xinhua) 15:59, January 19, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China exported a total of 4.91 million vehicles in 2023, expected to become the world's largest auto exporter, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said Friday.
The exports of automobiles have reached a new level, and China-made new energy vehicles have provided diverse choices for global consumers, Vice Minister Xin Guobin said at a press conference.
China's auto exports grew by 57.9 percent year on year last year, with new energy vehicles exports surging 77.6 percent year on year to 1.2 million units, said Xin.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Enhanced shipping capability contributes to China's auto exports
- China's auto production and sales report strong growth
- RoboTaxi services start trial operation in Hangzhou
- Cold-area car testing industry heats up in NE China
- Chinese-brand passenger car sales soar 24.1 pct in 2023
- China's Chongqing sees robust growth in auto exports in Jan-Nov 2023
- Chinese automakers embrace export boom with own shipping fleets
- Chinese automakers sell record 553,000 cars in Russia in 2023
- Infographics: China's auto production and sales hit record high in 2023
- China's auto exports hit record high in 2023 amid increased global recognition
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.