China becoming world's top auto exporter: official

Xinhua) 15:59, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China exported a total of 4.91 million vehicles in 2023, expected to become the world's largest auto exporter, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said Friday.

The exports of automobiles have reached a new level, and China-made new energy vehicles have provided diverse choices for global consumers, Vice Minister Xin Guobin said at a press conference.

China's auto exports grew by 57.9 percent year on year last year, with new energy vehicles exports surging 77.6 percent year on year to 1.2 million units, said Xin.

