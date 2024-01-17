We Are China

RoboTaxi services start trial operation in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 15:57, January 17, 2024

An autonomous driving vehicle awaits passengers on a street in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junyi)

Hangzhou launched autonomous vehicle ride-hailing services on two routes - the Citizens' Center to Hangzhou east railway station and the Citizens' Center to Xiaoshan Airport, on Tuesday, marking China's first intelligent line to high-speed rail station in its downtown area.

A self-driving taxis equipped with driverless devices is seen in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junyi)

A safety supervisor is on board a self-driving taxis running on a street in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junyi)

A self-driving taxis arrives at Hangzhou east railway station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junyi)

