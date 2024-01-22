Chinese automaker Chery launches sales of 1st EV model in Israel

Xinhua) 11:10, January 22, 2024

JERUSALEM, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese automaker Chery on Sunday began the sales of its first electric vehicle (EV) model in Israel, as announced by its official Israeli dealership Freesbe.

Chery first entered the Israeli market in November 2022 with three gasoline-powered models, and it ranked seventh in the overall car sales list in Israel last year.

The new EV model now offered in Israel is Chery's compact crossover SUV FX EV, the electric version of the gasoline-powered FX, which has already been sold in Israel and is offered in other countries as the Omoda 5.

Chery unveiled the EV model at the Auto Shanghai 2023 last April and released more details in mid-October.

The EV model allows a maximum range of 430 km and a speed of up to 172 km/h and is equipped with a 61.1 kWh battery.

According to data from the Israel Vehicle Importers Association, Chinese brands accounted for 60.98 percent of Israel's EV sales in 2023, with 29,402 units sold, more than double the number of 13,294 in 2022.

As per the data, the subcompact crossover model Atto 3 manufactured by China's BYD Auto was the best-selling electric car in Israel in 2023, while the Geometry C compact crossover made by China's Geely Auto Group ranked second.

