China's Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees steady growth in cargo, container throughput in 2023
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows a cargo ship docking at the Meishan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province reported steady growth in its cargo and container throughput in 2023.
According to statistics from the Zhejiang provincial port shipping management center, the port recorded more than 1.3 billion tonnes of cargo throughput in 2023, up 4.94 percent year on year. During the period, the port's container throughput totaled more than 35.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a year-on-year increase of 5.85 percent.
Cranes and trucks work at a container terminal at the Meishan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows the Beilun port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows cranes and sea-rail intermodal trains working at the Beilun port railway station of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows a cargo ship docking at the Meishan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Cranes and sea-rail intermodal trains work at the Beilun port railway station of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Cranes and trucks work at a container terminal at the Meishan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A staff member works at the control center at the Meishan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Xiamen Port to see largest batch of automobile export on single voyage
- China's Tianjin Port launches direct route for Chilean cherry imports
- Dalian Port sees record-breaking export of vehicles in 2023
- Cargo throughput at Tangshan Port up 9.53 percent year on year
- China's Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees rising cargo, container throughput in 2023
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.