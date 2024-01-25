China's Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees steady growth in cargo, container throughput in 2023

Xinhua) 10:44, January 25, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows a cargo ship docking at the Meishan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province reported steady growth in its cargo and container throughput in 2023.

According to statistics from the Zhejiang provincial port shipping management center, the port recorded more than 1.3 billion tonnes of cargo throughput in 2023, up 4.94 percent year on year. During the period, the port's container throughput totaled more than 35.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a year-on-year increase of 5.85 percent.

Cranes and trucks work at a container terminal at the Meishan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows the Beilun port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows cranes and sea-rail intermodal trains working at the Beilun port railway station of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows a cargo ship docking at the Meishan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Cranes and sea-rail intermodal trains work at the Beilun port railway station of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Cranes and trucks work at a container terminal at the Meishan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A staff member works at the control center at the Meishan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

