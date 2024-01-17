Dalian Port sees record-breaking export of vehicles in 2023
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2024 shows vehicles at a terminal of Dalian Port, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Dalian Port achieved a record-breaking annual export of 102,773 vehicles in 2023, marking a year-on-year growth of 143 percent, according to the Dalian Customs. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2024 shows vehicles and a ro-ro ship at a terminal of Dalian Port, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Dalian Port achieved a record-breaking annual export of 102,773 vehicles in 2023, marking a year-on-year growth of 143 percent, according to the Dalian Customs. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
