Trams decorated with lights to attract tourists in Dalian, China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 09:08, January 12, 2024

A tram decorated with lights is seen in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 9, 2024. Since Dec. 31, 2023, several trams in Dalian have been decorated with lights in order to attract more tourists. The history of tram in Dalian City dates back to 1909. After more than 100 years of operation, the tram has become a popular icon of the city. As the tourism industry in Dalian has recovered since 2023, many tourists come to take the trams to enjoy the cityscape. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

