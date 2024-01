Cargo throughput at Tangshan Port up 9.53 percent year on year

Xinhua) 09:37, January 16, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2024 shows a ship docking at a coal terminal of Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. In 2023, the cargo throughput at Tangshan Port surpassed 842.17 million tonnes, up 9.53 percent year on year, according to port authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2024 shows ships at an ore terminal of Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. In 2023, the cargo throughput at Tangshan Port surpassed 842.17 million tonnes, up 9.53 percent year on year, according to port authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2024 shows a ship being towed towards a coal terminal of Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. In 2023, the cargo throughput at Tangshan Port surpassed 842.17 million tonnes, up 9.53 percent year on year, according to port authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2024 shows ships at an ore terminal of Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. In 2023, the cargo throughput at Tangshan Port surpassed 842.17 million tonnes, up 9.53 percent year on year, according to port authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2024 shows a ship docking at a coal terminal of Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. In 2023, the cargo throughput at Tangshan Port surpassed 842.17 million tonnes, up 9.53 percent year on year, according to port authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

