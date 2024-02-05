Tianjin embraces festive atmosphere with bustling new year fair
People visit a fair in Sicundian Town of Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A fair was held in Sicundian Town to greet the upcoming Chinese New Year, attracting locals to buy traditional Spring Festival goods and specialties and watch performances.
A craftsman makes sugar figurines at a fair in Sicundian Town of Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
People visit a fair in Sicundian Town of Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Customers visit a stall selling Spring Festival decorations at a fair in Sicundian Town of Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A singer performs at a fair in Sicundian Town of Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
