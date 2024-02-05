We Are China

Tianjin embraces festive atmosphere with bustling new year fair

Xinhua) 08:38, February 05, 2024

People visit a fair in Sicundian Town of Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A fair was held in Sicundian Town to greet the upcoming Chinese New Year, attracting locals to buy traditional Spring Festival goods and specialties and watch performances.

A craftsman makes sugar figurines at a fair in Sicundian Town of Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People visit a fair in Sicundian Town of Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Customers visit a stall selling Spring Festival decorations at a fair in Sicundian Town of Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A singer performs at a fair in Sicundian Town of Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

