China's Tianjin targets 4.5 pct GDP growth in 2024

Xinhua) 11:10, January 24, 2024

TIANJIN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Tianjin Municipality targets an economic growth of 4.5 percent this year, according to the ongoing annual session of the municipal people's congress.

Tianjin strives to keep the growth of the general public budget revenue and per capita disposable income on par with the overall economic growth, and achieve positive growth in fixed asset investment in 2024, according to a municipal government work report delivered at the session on Tuesday.

The city aims to create about 350,000 new jobs and it has a targeted consumer price index set at around 3 percent in 2024.

In 2023, Tianjin recorded a 4.3-percent gross domestic product growth. The city's industrial investment went up by 5.4 percent year on year, and the consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent.

