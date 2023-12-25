Tianjin's cross-border e-commerce trade tops 1.6 bln USD in Jan.-Nov.

Xinhua) 08:38, December 25, 2023

Exhibitors talk with visitors at the 2023 China (Tianjin) International Fair for Investment and Trade & Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) Expo in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- North China's port city of Tianjin reported a total cross-border e-commerce foreign trade volume of around 11.4 billion yuan (about 1.6 billion U.S. dollars) during the first 11 months of 2023, according to the municipal bureau of commerce.

During the period, over 3.8 billion yuan of imports and over 7.6 billion yuan of exports were declared via the city's official cross-border e-commerce comprehensive service platform, said the bureau.

The city aims to further promote the construction of the China (Tianjin) cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zone by policy and mode innovation, and support more foreign trade enterprises in traditional industries and manufacturing companies in accelerating their restructuring and upgrading, and looking to expand their markets via cross-border e-commerce trade.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)