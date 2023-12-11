Ice rink opens to public in Tianjin, N China

Xinhua) 09:48, December 11, 2023

People have fun at an ice rink in a public square of the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 9, 2023. The ice rink in downtown Tianjin's Italian-Style Area opened to the public Saturday, as a way to boost local winter tourism industry. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member puts skates in place at an ice rink in a public square of the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 9, 2023. The ice rink in downtown Tianjin's Italian-Style Area opened to the public Saturday, as a way to boost local winter tourism industry. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial photo shows an ice rink in a public square of the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 9, 2023. The ice rink in downtown Tianjin's Italian-Style Area opened to the public Saturday, as a way to boost local winter tourism industry. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

