Ice rink opens to public in Tianjin, N China
People have fun at an ice rink in a public square of the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 9, 2023. The ice rink in downtown Tianjin's Italian-Style Area opened to the public Saturday, as a way to boost local winter tourism industry. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A staff member puts skates in place at an ice rink in a public square of the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 9, 2023. The ice rink in downtown Tianjin's Italian-Style Area opened to the public Saturday, as a way to boost local winter tourism industry. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
People skate at an ice rink in a public square of the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 9, 2023. The ice rink in downtown Tianjin's Italian-Style Area opened to the public Saturday, as a way to boost local winter tourism industry. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
This aerial photo shows an ice rink in a public square of the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 9, 2023. The ice rink in downtown Tianjin's Italian-Style Area opened to the public Saturday, as a way to boost local winter tourism industry. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
