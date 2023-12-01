Ukrainian woman enjoys life in Tianjin, north China

People's Daily Online) 13:47, December 01, 2023

Elena, originally from Ukraine, now finds joy and fulfillment in Tianjin, north China. Having met her husband in Guangzhou, south China, she moved to Tianjin to start a new chapter of her life. While Elena embraces her role as a full-time housewife and mother, she also pursues her passions with vigor. She channels her creativity into drawing, designing clothes, and crafting bags. She even harbors ambitions to open her own clothing store. She greatly appreciates the living environment in Tianjin. "I love my family and enjoy my life now," she said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)