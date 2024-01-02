Retail sales boom in Tianjin during New Year holiday

Xinhua) 16:46, January 02, 2024

TIANJIN, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Retail sales in China's northern port city of Tianjin saw a boom during the New Year holiday, with the city organizing nearly 200 consumption promotion activities, the municipal commission of commerce said Tuesday.

During the three-day holiday from Dec. 30, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024, 296 commercial enterprises in Tianjin raked in 1.28 billion yuan (about 180.8 million U.S. dollars), up 9.2 percent year on year, with the foot traffic reaching 7.49 million, up 43.6 percent compared with last year, data from the commission showed.

A total of 78 shopping centers in Tianjin monitored by the commission saw remarkable revenue growth during the holiday, with their sales reaching 550 million yuan, up 9.9 percent year on year.

The catering and lodging industries also saw robust growth. A total of 229 catering companies monitored by the commission raked in a total revenue of 19.17 million yuan during the holiday, up 35 percent year on year. The holiday turnover of 61 lodging companies reached 22.72 million yuan, up 51.7 percent year on year.

