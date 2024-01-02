China sees big uptick in New Year holiday cross-border trips

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's border-check agencies saw nearly 5.18 million inbound and outbound trips during the three-day New Year holiday from Saturday to Monday, representing a massive year-on-year increase, the National Immigration Administration said Tuesday.

This year's figure was 4.7 times more than that for the same period last year, returning cross-border trips to the level of 2019.

Travelers made 2.51 million inbound trips and 2.67 million outbound trips during the holiday, the administration said, adding that border inspection agencies checked 203,000 vehicles, including ships, trains and automobiles.

