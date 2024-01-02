China sees 135 mln domestic trips in New Year holiday

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 135 million domestic trips were made in China during the three-day New Year holiday from Dec. 30, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024, statistics from the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed.

According to the ministry, the amount is 155.3 percent higher than the same period last year and 9.4 percent higher than the figure from 2019.

During the period, the total revenue in China's tourist market surpassed 79.73 billion yuan (about 11.27 billion U.S. dollars), doubling the figure for the holiday season last year and increasing by 5.6 percent year on year from 2019, the ministry added.

