China sees travel rush on last day of New Year holiday

Xinhua) 11:25, January 02, 2024

Travelers go through gateways at an exit of Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Monday marks the last day of the three-day 2024 New Year holiday in China. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Travelers take a train at the Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Monday marks the last day of the three-day 2024 New Year holiday in China. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows vehicles running on the Jiangxinzhou Yangtze River bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Monday marks the last day of the three-day 2024 New Year holiday in China. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

Staff members perform on the train G980 from Shenyang to Beijing, in northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Monday marks the last day of the three-day 2024 New Year holiday in China. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

A staff member interacts with passengers with blessing cards on the train G980 from Shenyang to Beijing, in northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Monday marks the last day of the three-day 2024 New Year holiday in China. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Travelers take a train at the Beijing North Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2024. Monday marks the last day of the three-day 2024 New Year holiday in China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

