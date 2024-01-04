Old factory transfromed into industrial park in Tianjin

A coffee shop is seen during the soft opening at the industrial park rebuilt from the old factory area of Tianjin No. 1 Machine Tool Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

The old factory area of Tianjin No. 1 Machine Tool Co., Ltd. is undergoing renovation construction and to be transformed into an industrial park boasting a museum, a wetland park, office buildings, and other facilities.

In recent years, Tianjin has been carrying out transformation and industrial upgrading projects of old industrial areas.

Builders work at the construction site of an industrial park at the old factory area of Tianjin No. 1 Machine Tool Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows a rendering of an industrial park rebuilt from the old factory area of Tianjin No. 1 Machine Tool Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Employees of a company leave an office building at the industrial park rebuilt from the old factory area of Tianjin No. 1 Machine Tool Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

