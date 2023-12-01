Singaporean company executive: 'I am a part of China'

People's Daily Online) 13:44, December 01, 2023

Ivan Chin, general manager of Tianjin Haite Aircraft Engineering Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, north China, plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and quality of aircraft. According to Chin, China offers him significant opportunities and a substantial platform. The longer he lives in China, the more he feels like a part of the country.

