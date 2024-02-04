Centuries-old cultural street regains glory in new era

TIANJIN, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Nestled amid a multitude of ancient-style pavilions and winding alleyways, north China's Tianjin Ancient Culture Street, housing many renowned time-honored brands, is immersed in the lively preparations for the Spring Festival around the corner.

As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, the festive atmosphere gradually permeates the air of the street. The historical and cultural block is adorned with an array of Chinese cultural treasures, from traditional paintings to exuberant red lanterns, with the aromas of twisted doughnuts, seasoned flour mush and pear cakes wafting through the air.

Its iconic ancient-style gateway, embellished with the Chinese dragon and phoenix motifs, now glows with a vibrant hue of "Chinese red," captivating visitors from all over the country.

In the new era, Tianjin Ancient Culture Street is regaining its former glory as local government and people rediscover the historical and cultural significance of the former business hub.

The centuries-old block, located outside the eastern gate of Tianjin's old city, proudly carries the title of the birthplace of Tianjinwei, a garrison town and the precursor to the Tianjin Municipality.

Since the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), the block has played a crucial role in the development of the local economy while shaping the lifestyle and mindset of Tianjin residents.

The block's roots can be traced back to its association with the Tianhou Palace, a significant historical landmark constructed under the imperial decree in 1326.

This palace, one of the world's three major Mazu temples, stands at the heart of the block and has been instrumental in shaping the street into Tianjin's earliest center for folk traditions, culture and commerce.

Over the years, this block has evolved from a hub of traditional customs to a modern tourist and commercial district. Flanked by four quaint alleyways, its main street now functions as an open pedestrian commercial thoroughfare, stretching 687 meters and covering an area of 13,000 square meters.

Notably, it hosts a myriad of well-established Chinese and local Tianjin brands, along with businesses recognized at the national and municipal levels as intangible cultural heritage.

Among them is Yangliuqing woodblock painting, one of the most popular forms of New Year decorations in China, which flourished in Tianjin and the surrounding areas during a period between the late Ming Dynasty and the early Qing Dynasty.

"In a unique and innovative approach, we brought the wooden blocks used in creating Yangliuqing paintings to the street," said Su Liyan, an inheritor of Yangliuqing woodblock painting skill.

She added that this was aimed at providing visitors with an immersive experience of this intangible cultural heritage, offering an opportunity to learn the intricate process of producing Yangliuqing woodblock paintings.

After decades of protection efforts, more than 6,000 ancient woodblocks and over 20,000 New Year paintings have been collected to date, according to Su.

"The block is the cornerstone of Yangliuqing woodblock paintings, reflecting China's rich human geography, folk culture and moral philosophy," she said.

The booming block brings an influx of visitors to the Yangliuqing woodblock paintings store. People come to create their own woodblock paintings, taking home a piece of that auspicious moment they had just experienced.

However, the thriving hub and a treasure trove of tradition and Chinese culture once experienced its demise as a commerce center after the 1930s. The local government has made enormous efforts to revive the traditional business block and protect the cultural heritage.

A pivotal moment in the block's history came on New Year's Day in 1986 when it underwent restoration and repurposing, transforming into the Tianjin Ancient Culture Street.

As the 21st century dawned, the street saw further development, evolving into a tourist and commercial district. In 2007, it achieved the prestigious 5A rating, the highest level in the country's tourist sites rating system.

Witness to the contemporary evolution of the block is 66-year-old merchant Li Shuqin. Since 1986, she has ventured into various businesses, ranging from furniture to lamps and porcelain on the cultural street.

In 2020, Li started selling Tianjin's specialty snacks, including the portable and preservable Tanghulu made through innovative freeze-drying technology. In May 2023, she opened a new-style Chinese teahouse in the same locale.

"People come here to savor the traditional cultural atmosphere," she said, adding that her business is riding on the wave and benefits derived from the prosperity of the historical street.

Currently, Tianjin Ancient Culture Street hosts around 1,300 stores, with more than half dedicated to culture and folk customs, said Zhang Hongpeng, director of the Ancient Culture Street administrative committee. "We actively introduce new business formats to assist merchants in generating creative ideas."

In 2023, the cultural street's traffic reached 12.76 million, showing a remarkable increase of 8 percent growth compared to the pre-COVID level in 2019. The sales revenue surged 37 percent from 2019.

