Gas output at Tianjin storage complex hits new record
TIANJIN, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The PetroChina Dagang Oilfield Company in north China's Tianjin Municipality, a subsidiary of China's oil giant PetroChina, announced Thursday that its natural gas output has set a new record.
A total of over 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas has been produced during the latest annual gas extraction period lasting five months until March, up 16 percent year on year, according to the PetroChina Dagang Oilfield Company.
As the largest and most efficient regional regulatory gas source in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area, the Dagang Oilfield gas storage cluster serves the seasonal peak-shaving and emergency gas supply tasks in the region. The natural gas extracted can reach downtown Beijing within two hours.
The facilities have operated for over 8,500 days and extracted around 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas so far, said Li Caixiong with the company.
The storage complex is expected to double its annual gas production by 2030, continuously contributing to the green, low-carbon development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
