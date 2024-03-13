Royal Caribbean International adds China's Tianjin in cruise deployment

Xinhua) 11:04, March 13, 2024

TIANJIN, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Royal Caribbean International announced its new China route deployment plan on Tuesday, with two cruises deployed in the ports at Shanghai, Tianjin and Hong Kong.

The plan's sailing time frame ranges from February 2025 to April 2026. The company said it will provide a series of international cruise routes, linking the three Chinese cities to Tokyo, Busan and Osaka, among other Asian destinations.

The cruise Ovation of the Seas of 168,666 gross tonnage will resume in Tianjin starting May 1, 2025, to serve the market in north China, according to the international cruise giant. The other cruise Spectrum of the Seas will be deployed in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

