Emperor Qinshihuang's museum launches online ticket platform for overseas tourists
XI'AN, April 3 (Xinhua) -- A service platform of the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum was officially launched on Wednesday, allowing overseas tourists to buy tickets online.
The platform provides services in 24 languages and tourists from 39 countries and regions can use 29 currencies to make reservations for visits.
Since its trial run on March 20, the platform has already facilitated reservations for over 2,000 foreign tourists.
Located in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, home to the world-renowned iconic Terracotta Warriors, recorded more than 11.2 million visits last year, hitting an annual high.
Discovered in 1974, the army of Terracotta Warriors was built by Emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.), who unified China for the first time.
