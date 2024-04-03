Cultural relics of Xia, Shang, Zhou dynasties on display in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 14:53, April 03, 2024

Cultural relics of the Xia, Shang and Zhou dynasties (2070B.C-1600B.C.) unearthed from central China's Henan Province are exhibited at the Hong Kong Museum of History in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, April 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

The exhibition showcases more than 150 pieces of artifacts including bronze, jade, pottery wares and oracle bones. Of them, 33 pieces (sets) are national first-class cultural relics in China, 33 pieces (sets) are national first-class cultural relics in China, and 40 pieces (sets) are exhibited outside Henan Province for the first time.

