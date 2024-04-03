Ancient relics mirror modern emojis at Luoyang Museum
(People's Daily Online) 14:48, April 03, 2024
Luoyang Museum, located in central China's Henan Province, was established in 1958, making it one of the first national first-class museums in the country. It houses a vast collection of cultural treasures spanning thousands of years of China's history.
Interestingly, many of these artifacts feature expressive faces and gestures that resemble emojis commonly used by internet users today. Watch the video for a look at these charming relics!
