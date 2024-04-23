Languages

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

30-second Quick Tour of Liangzhu Museum

By Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 15:04, April 23, 2024

The Liangzhu ruins, located in east China's Zhejiang Province, have gained the world's recognition as a testimony to the existence of Chinese civilization at least 5,000 years ago. They have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

