We Are China

Liangzhu Museum in E China's Hangzhou offers glimpse into millennia-old Chinese civilization

People's Daily Online) 13:16, April 24, 2024

Emma Chen (left), a bilingual volunteer tutor, discusses cultural relics with a reporter from People's Daily Online at Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Meng)

The Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, serves as a window into the splendid ancient Chinese civilization.

Situated within Meilizhou Park in Yuhang district of Hangzhou, the museum conducts research on, exhibits, and promotes Liangzhu Culture, which dates back thousands of years.

The ruins of the Liangzhu ancient city provide evidence of China's 5,000-year-old civilization. The Liangzhu Museum, through three theme halls, comprehensively, vividly, and accurately showcases the archaeological findings from the Liangzhu ruins and the value of Liangzhu cultural heritage.

Photo shows a black pottery pot on display at Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Meng)

Photo shows an exhibit at Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Meng)

Photo shows cultural relics on display at Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Cui Yue)

Photo shows pottery ware on display at Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Cui Yue)

Photo shows a jade artifact at Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Cui Yue)

Photo shows an exhibit at Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Cui Yue)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)