Miao ethnic village in SW China preserves ancient traditions

People's Daily Online) 11:03, May 27, 2024

Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village lies at the foot of Leigong Mountain in northeast Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Surrounded by mountains, the village comprises dozens of settlements built along the hillsides. The Miao people utilized the terrain to construct distinct wooden stilted buildings, creating a spectacular vista of structures rising and falling with the slopes.

Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village is considered a well-preserved witness to the Miao ethnic group's "primitive ecology" culture. Miao traditions like farming, festivals, costumes, foods, songs and dances have been passed down for generations.

The village offers an optimal destination to explore the Miao's natural beauty, cultural legacy and social customs. It provides insights into an ancient way of life deeply connected to the environment.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)