Local agricultural traditions presented in event in Liping County, SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:05, May 21, 2024

Farmers and farm cattle work in terraced fields during an event presenting the local agricultural traditions in Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer and a head of cattle are pictured near terraced fields during an event presenting the local agricultural traditions in Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)