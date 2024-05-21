Home>>
Local agricultural traditions presented in event in Liping County, SW China's Guizhou
(Xinhua) 09:05, May 21, 2024
Farmers and farm cattle work in terraced fields during an event presenting the local agricultural traditions in Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A farmer and a head of cattle are pictured near terraced fields during an event presenting the local agricultural traditions in Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
