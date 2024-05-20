Colorful buffaloes attract attention in SW China's Yunnan
People paint on a buffalo's body. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)
The 6th Buffalo Body Painting Competition was held in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on May 18 to celebrate the county's 70th anniversary.
During the competition, participants created vivid artistic works on the bodies of 46 buffaloes. The paintings were characterized by delicate strokes and rich colors, incorporating elements of distinct ethnic cultures, natural scenery, and auspicious animals. The artists skillfully combined traditional painting techniques with modern aesthetics to create stunning visual displays.
Buffalo body painting has a long history in China. Initially, buffalo body painting served as a deterrent to prevent wild animals from preying on cattle. However, it has now become a popular art activity, allowing people to share local stories and express good wishes through their paintings.
(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)
