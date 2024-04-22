Home>>
Southwest China's Yunnan sees tourism boom in Q1
(Xinhua) 14:35, April 22, 2024
KUNMING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province received 300 million tourists from home and abroad in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, up 5.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the provincial department of culture and tourism.
The province's tourism revenue totaled over 391.7 billion yuan (about 55.1 billion U.S. dollars) in Q1, up 16.1 percent year on year, the department said.
Yunnan boasts rich tourism resources, including six UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as the Old Town of Lijiang and the Hani rice terraces.
The province is also home to over 20 ethnic groups, making it a captivating destination for both domestic and international tourists.
