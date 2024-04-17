Home>>
Tourism promotion event for China's Shandong held in Seoul
(Xinhua) 10:01, April 17, 2024
A staff member displays traditional Yangjiabu New Year paintings from Weifang of east China's Shandong Province at a tourism promotion event for Shandong in Seoul, South Korea, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Staff members from Caoxian County of east China's Shandong Province display traditional Chinese Hanfu clothing at a tourism promotion event for Shandong in Seoul, South Korea, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
A visitor tastes traditional food from east China's Shandong province at a tourism promotion event for Shandong in Seoul, South Korea, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.