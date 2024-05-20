New museum on Qin, Han dynasties opens in China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 08:56, May 20, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 18, 2024 shows the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

XI'AN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A new museum that focuses on ancient Chinese civilization in the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC) and Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220) officially opened to the public on Saturday in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum, a subsidiary of Shaanxi History Museum, is the first museum in China that provides visitors with a panoramic view of the origin, development and contributions of Qin and Han civilizations.

Since its trial run began in late 2023, the museum has attracted more than 300,000 visitors.

A visitor views exhibits at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A visitor views an exhibit at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

People visit the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

People visit the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Exhibits are pictured at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

People visit the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

People visit the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

People visit the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

People visit the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Exhibits are pictured at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A gold figurine is displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A tiger-shaped figurine is displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Pottery figurines are displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A pottery horse is displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Bronze ware is displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Gold ware is displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An ancient ship is displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Pottery figurines are displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A copper mold used to make copper coins is displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A suit of stone armor is displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A terracotta warrior is displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Pottery figurines are displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Pottery figurines are displayed at the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)