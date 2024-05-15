In pics: clouds streaming down Jinfo Mountain in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:47, May 15, 2024

Tourists enjoy the scene of clouds streaming down the Jinfo Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scene of clouds streaming down the Jinfo Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scene of clouds streaming down the Jinfo Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 13, 2024 shows clouds streaming down the Jinfo Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos of clouds streaming down the Jinfo Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scene of clouds streaming down the Jinfo Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

