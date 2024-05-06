A glimpse of Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park

Xinhua) 19:54, May 06, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows trucks running at the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows trucks running at the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows a China-Europe freight train waiting to depart from the Tuanjiecun Station in the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows cars waiting to be loaded at the Tuanjiecun Station in the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows a truck transferring containers at the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows a view of the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A China-Europe freight train waits to depart from the Tuanjiecun Station in the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 5, 2024. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows trucks running at the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows a China-Europe freight train pulling out of the Tuanjiecun Station in the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A China-Europe freight train is loaded at the Tuanjiecun Station in the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 5, 2024. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows trucks running at the Tuanjiecun Station in the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Customs officers check goods waiting to be exported via China-Europe freight trains at the Tuanjiecun Station in the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 3, 2024. The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, which includes the Tuanjiecun Station, the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the Chongqing Railway Port, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)