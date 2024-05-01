Chongqing ushers in new low-altitude consumption scenarios

Xinhua) 09:56, May 01, 2024

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

CHONGQING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality planned to introduce a slew of new consumption scenarios starting from Tuesday via a week-long promotion event to stimulate the low-altitude economy.

Chongqing intends to introduce diverse recreational activities related to low-altitude sports and tourism. These activities include parachuting, paragliding, and sightseeing over the Yangtze River and the cityscape of Chongqing on a balloon, helicopter, or fixed-wing aircraft.

Looking forward, Chongqing plans to open at least two low-altitude air routes for tourists to enjoy aerial views of the city's landmarks.

To help people easily access these activities, Chongqing is releasing a "consumption map" that highlight more than 40 enterprises managing low-altitude activities across the city. The map also indicates the locations, main projects, and contact details of these enterprises.

Notably, Chongqing offers coupons worth 10 million yuan (about 1.4 million U.S. dollars) to consumers. The coupons can be used for most low-altitude activities across the city, making these activities more accessible to a wider consumer base and stimulating the market.

