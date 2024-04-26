Letter from China: Breathing new life into old neighborhood

Xinhua) 10:48, April 26, 2024

CHONGQING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- If you only have a few hours to explore Chongqing, a bustling metropolis in southwest China, and you're eager to soak in its diverse atmosphere, I recommend a visit to Minzhucun.

Within just a year, this neighborhood has swiftly become a hotspot for tourists and locals alike. On my recent visit to Minzhucun, I saw how urban renewal efforts have breathed new life into the decades-old community.

As I wandered through its labyrinthine streets, weaving past traditional residential buildings, cozy eateries, and chic cafes, I encountered a fascinating blend of "old" and "new:" groups of elderly residents engaged in passionate conversations on the sidewalks, while, just a few meters away, young visitors posed for photos against backdrops tagged as "must-visit" on social platforms.

This is the unique charm of Minzhucun, boasting both the nostalgia of the old city and trendy spots.

The community has nearly 20,000 residents. Nestled in the urban district of Jiulongpo, it spans about 580 mu (38.67 hectares).

Once known primarily as a thriving enclave for workers and their families from a prominent state-owned factory, Minzhucun faced a deteriorating living environment since the factory's relocation in the early 2000s. In recent years, it was overshadowed by surrounding commercial skyscrapers.

For Chen Dairong, a 75-year-old retiree who has called Minzhucun home for three decades, it was painful to see the neighborhood's decline. "Minzhucun was left behind by the times," Chen said.

But change arrived with the launch of an urban renewal project in late 2021, as part of nationwide endeavors to give outdated neighborhoods new looks.

In April 2023, the first phase of the project was completed, involving nearly 1,000 households residing in over 50 buildings. It had seen the removal of illegal structures, the refurbishment of residential buildings, and the relocation of utility lines underground. Streets were lined with new benches, pathways were improved, and green spaces proliferated.

Yet, the renewal of Minzhucun went beyond modernized amenities. Preserving the area's heritage also mattered.

One thing distinguishes Minzhucun from other neighborhoods: its Soviet-style red brick buildings dating back to the 1950s, a legacy of Chongqing's industrial past.

To honor the history and the shared memories of Minzhucun residents, the project preserved the buildings and repurposed some as an exhibition hall to commemorate the community's history. New commercial buildings were also constructed in the same style, adding to the neighborhood's distinctive character.

Meanwhile, the traditional eateries that had long been a draw for local food enthusiasts were invited to remain, benefiting from improved facilities and management.

"We are glad to live in a better environment, especially to see Minzhucun's cherished elements have been preserved," Chen said.

As night descended, Minzhucun was illuminated by a tapestry of commercial lights and the warm glow of household lamps. Residents and crowds coming from afar, like me, mingled. I was filled with a sense of belonging that transcended mere tourism.

Again, this is the unique charm of Minzhucun.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)