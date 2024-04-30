SW China's Chongqing preserves charm of Ciqikou ancient town in urban renewal
An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows a view of the Ciqikou ancient town in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
CHONGQING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Located by the Jialing River in Chongqing, the ancient town of Ciqikou was first built in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127). In recent years, local authorities have advanced the integration of cultural and tourism development and the urban renewal, while preserving the authentic charm of the ancient town.
An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Ciqikou ancient town in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows a view of the Ciqikou ancient town in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Ciqikou ancient town in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows a view of the Ciqikou ancient town in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows a view of the Ciqikou ancient town in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
