SW China's Chongqing preserves charm of Ciqikou ancient town in urban renewal

Xinhua) 08:19, April 30, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows a view of the Ciqikou ancient town in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Located by the Jialing River in Chongqing, the ancient town of Ciqikou was first built in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127). In recent years, local authorities have advanced the integration of cultural and tourism development and the urban renewal, while preserving the authentic charm of the ancient town.

