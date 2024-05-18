International Museum Day: A tour to museums in China
(People's Daily Online) 15:51, May 18, 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows the Longping Rice Museum and rice fields next to it, in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
May 18 is International Museum Day. This year’s theme, “Museums for Education and Research,” underscores the pivotal role of cultural institutions in providing a holistic educational experience.
China has 6833 museums open to the public, which allow visitors to explore the exquisite exhibits and the grand cultural, artistic and technical achievements.
