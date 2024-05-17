China's museums post record visits in 2023

Xinhua) 14:02, May 17, 2024

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's museums recorded 1.29 billion visits in 2023, setting a new record, according to figures from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The surge in museum attendance highlighted a booming enthusiasm for cultural tourism in China, which features integrating travel with cultural and educational elements.

The number of traditional culture-themed scenic spots has risen from 2,064 in 2012 to over 4,000 in 2023, marking an annual growth rate of 8 percent.

Between 2012 and 2023, the number of government-accredited scenic spots dedicated to revolutionary legacy has grown by an annual average 19.52 percent, with an average annual growth rate of 13.08 percent in visitor reception.

The past years have also witnessed a broader synergy between tourism and various sectors, including industry, sports, and arts performance, with the establishment of over 200 cross-sector tourist demonstration bases, according to the ministry.

