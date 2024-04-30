Dragon cultural artifacts exhibition opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:00, April 30, 2024

This photo taken on Sept. 15, 2023 shows an exterior view of the Chinese Archaeological Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring 112 dragon-themed cultural artifacts opened on Monday at the Chinese Archaeological Museum in Beijing.

The cultural artifacts on display were unearthed from over 30 archaeological sites, including sites of the Hongshan culture and the Liangzhu culture, and the Lingjiatan, Sanxingdui and Yinxu sites.

The exhibits feature dragons in various forms, and include a C-shaped jade dragon, a dragon-shaped jade pendant, and a bronze mirror with a coiled dragon pattern.

The exhibition aims to present the origins and evolution of China's dragon culture, as well as the significance of the dragon as the totem of the Chinese nation.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday every week until Dec. 31.

