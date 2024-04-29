Sanxingdui Museum in SW China opens ancient bronze ware exhibition

Xinhua) 11:25, April 29, 2024

CHENGDU, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Sanxingdui Museum in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sunday launched a special exhibition showcasing the major development course of bronze ware in ancient China.

Over 160 bronze artifacts that had previously been preserved in the National Museum of China in Beijing, including some 30 that are under the top level of protection in China, are on display in the Sanxingdui Museum from April 28 to July.

The exhibition, "History Cast in Bronze: Understanding Ancient China through Bronzes," was launched by the Sanxingdui Museum and the National Museum of China.

The special exhibition differs from conventional, chronologically organized exhibitions by focusing on the shapes, decorative patterns, inscriptions and manufacturing methods of its items, as well as the preservation conditions of bronze ware in different environments.

It is the first special exhibition to be held in the museum's new building since it opened last year. Located beside the old museum building, the Sanxingdui Museum's new facility has a total construction area of 54,400 square meters, making it five times the size of its predecessor.

