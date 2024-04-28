5,000-year-old cookware: a testament to Chinese civilization

People's Daily Online) 17:14, April 28, 2024

The Liangzhu ruins, located in east China's Zhejiang Province, have gained the world's recognition as evidence of the existence of Chinese civilization at least 5,000 years ago. They have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The Liangzhu culture from the Taihu Lake basin in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River dates from around 5,300-4,300 years ago. The Liangzhu Museum serves as a window into the splendour of ancient Chinese civilization and social landscape. Pottery-making skills from that time were already advanced. Let's appreciate the cookware used by Liangzhu ancestors 5,000 years ago.

(Intern Xing Yawen and Wang Lin contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)