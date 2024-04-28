Home>>
5,000-year-old cookware: a testament to Chinese civilization
(People's Daily Online) 17:14, April 28, 2024
The Liangzhu ruins, located in east China's Zhejiang Province, have gained the world's recognition as evidence of the existence of Chinese civilization at least 5,000 years ago. They have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The Liangzhu culture from the Taihu Lake basin in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River dates from around 5,300-4,300 years ago. The Liangzhu Museum serves as a window into the splendour of ancient Chinese civilization and social landscape. Pottery-making skills from that time were already advanced. Let's appreciate the cookware used by Liangzhu ancestors 5,000 years ago.
(Intern Xing Yawen and Wang Lin contributed to this story.)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- New museum on Great Wall opens in China
- Int'l bilingual volunteer tutor enhances cultural exchange at Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang
- Liangzhu Museum in E China's Hangzhou offers glimpse into millennia-old Chinese civilization
- 30-second Quick Tour of Liangzhu Museum
- Overseas Chinese history museum opens new branch in S China
- Exploring Beijing's cultural treasures on International Day for Monuments and Sites
- People visit Jingzhou Museum in China's Hubei
- Emperor Qinshihuang's museum launches online ticket platform for overseas tourists
- Hanfu attire becomes fashionable trend at museums in C China's Luoyang
- Cultural relics of Xia, Shang, Zhou dynasties on display in Hong Kong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.