China to celebrate Int'l Museum Day with various events

Xinhua) 16:02, May 10, 2024

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China will host a series of events from May 17 to 19 to commemorate International Museum Day, with the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum serving as the main venue, according to the country's cultural heritage authority.

On May 18, which coincides with International Museum Day, the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum will officially open. In the meantime, a series of major exhibitions highlighting the Qin and Han civilizations, as well as a museum night activity, will be launched, said Luo Wenli, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA), at a press conference on Friday.

This year's celebration will center on the role of museums in education and research, showcasing the latest achievements in the development of museums, and strengthening the connection between museums and the public.

Additionally, a range of celebration events will also be held across the country under the guidance of the NCHA.

China officially joined the International Council of Museums in 1983 and has organized International Museum Day events every year since then.

