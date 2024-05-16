We Are China

Marine ecological pasture complex gains development momentum in E China

Ecns.cn) 13:51, May 16, 2024

Aerial view of a marine ranch with a wind power plant in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)

Rongcheng is a national marine economic development demonstration area and an important seafood farming base.

Aerial view of a marine ranch with a wind power plant in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)

Aerial view of a marine ranch with a wind power plant in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)

Aerial view of a marine ranch with a wind power plant in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)