Marine ecological pasture complex gains development momentum in E China
(Ecns.cn) 13:51, May 16, 2024
Aerial view of a marine ranch with a wind power plant in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)
Rongcheng is a national marine economic development demonstration area and an important seafood farming base.
Aerial view of a marine ranch with a wind power plant in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)
Aerial view of a marine ranch with a wind power plant in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)
Aerial view of a marine ranch with a wind power plant in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)
