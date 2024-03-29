Macao int'l environmental cooperation forum opens

Xinhua) 09:52, March 29, 2024

MACAO, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Macao International Environmental Cooperation Forum and Exhibition (2024 MIECF) opened in Macao on Thursday and will last till Saturday.

The forum's theme was "Reaching the Dual Carbon Goals through Green Transformation."

This year, the MIECF set up over 560 exhibition booths, exhibiting products and services related to environmental protection, such as carbon neutrality technology, energy management, water resource management, green transport, eco-city integration, and green buildings.

Antonio Trindade, CESL Asia's president and CEO, told Xinhua that the company has been in Macao for 35 years. "We also have a base in Portugal, and we are now bringing technologies and renewable energy from the best we can find in the world and then combining them with agriculture," he said, adding that "the world needs a combination of knowledge and experience from all over."

Four "Green Forum" sessions were scheduled during the 2024 MIECF, focusing on environmental issues such as green finance, carbon neutrality, and green transformation.

Over 30 experts and scholars from the Chinese mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries, Europe, and Southeast Asia were invited to participate in the sessions and explore green development paths together.

The 2024 MIECF was hosted by the government of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)