Chinese premier delivers keynote speech at China Development Forum 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the opening ceremony of the China Development Forum 2024 and delivers a keynote speech in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the opening ceremony of the China Development Forum 2024 on Sunday in Beijing, and delivered a keynote speech.

The China Development Forum 2024 is scheduled for March 24 and March 25. The theme of this year's forum is "The Continuous Development of China."

This theme reflects the attention and expectations of all sectors for the long-term, steady and high-quality development of the Chinese economy, Li said.

Noting that China successfully accomplished its main targets and tasks for economic and social development in 2023, Li also said the Chinese economy has strong resilience, great potential and vitality, while the fundamentals of its long-term sound growth remain unchanged.

The Chinese government has always regarded respect for the market and services for enterprises as an important focus in planning economic work, and has always been an advocate and a good companion for the development of enterprises, said the premier.

Since last year, the Chinese government has further improved and optimized services and established a regular communication mechanism with enterprises, he said.

China will take practical and effective actions to promote high-quality development and inject more certainty and positive energy into the recovery and stable development of the world economy, said Li.

The premier pledged efforts to intensify macro-policy adjustments, expand domestic demand, promote a new type of people-centered urbanization, and advance large-scale equipment renewal and trade-ins of durable consumer goods.

China will continue to promote industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation, accelerate the development of new quality productive forces, and push forward green transformation, while also addressing both symptoms and root causes of challenges to prevent and defuse risks and hidden dangers, he said.

Continuous efforts will be made to foster a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized, steadily advance institutional opening up and link with the world at a higher level of openness, said Li.

China is ready to share with the world the great opportunities of China's sustained development and work with all parties to create a bright future of common development, the premier added.

Around 400 people, including experts from home and abroad, entrepreneurs, government officials and representatives from international organizations, attended the opening ceremony of the forum, which is being hosted by the Development Research Center of the State Council.

