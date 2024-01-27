Chinese premier urges efforts to curb workplace accidents

Xinhua) January 27, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a national teleconference on workplace safety on Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has stressed solid work to identify hidden dangers and curb the frequent occurrence of workplace accidents, therefore to protect people's lives and property and ensure social stability.

The recent accidents, which have resulted in heavy casualties, are deeply distressing and should be taken as profound lessons, Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, told a national teleconference on workplace safety on Friday.

With the Spring Festival approaching and safety risks on the rise, authorities of all localities and departments should be on high alert and take stronger and more targeted measures to ensure workplace safety, Li said.

A thorough investigation should be carried out to identify hidden workplace dangers and nip them in the bud, and other types of checks should be conducted regularly to maintain follow-up oversight, said the premier.

Li also stressed the importance of strictly performing workplace safety responsibilities, urging enterprises to speed up efforts in establishing workplace safety responsibility systems, filling the regulatory gap, and improving primary-level emergency response capabilities.

