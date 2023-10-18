Chinese premier meets Indonesian president

Xinhua) 10:11, October 18, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Joko Widodo is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and pay a state visit to China. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday in Beijing.

Noting that China and Indonesia are good partners who can trust each other and move forward side by side on the road of development, Li said that China is willing to work with Indonesia to follow the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state and continue to deepen high-quality cooperation in building the Belt and Road Initiative with a higher level of political mutual trust and all-round strategic coordination.

Li said China is ready to work with Indonesia to build a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, and create a model of developing countries standing together, working together and seeking common development to inject more stability and positive energy into a changing and unstable world.

Li pointed out that China would like to enhance the synergy of development strategies with Indonesia, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, make every effort in the follow-up operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, and make projects such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and "Two Countries, Twin Parks" new flagships of Belt and Road cooperation.

He said that China encourages more high-quality Chinese enterprises to invest in Indonesia and is willing to speed up the cultivation of new collaboration engines with Indonesia, such as the digital economy and green development, expand the cooperation in industrial chains, such as new energy vehicles, batteries, and photovoltaics, and strengthen cooperation in areas including agriculture, medicine, and tourism.

Li said China is ready to deepen multilateral coordination with Indonesia, and safeguard the common interests of emerging markets and developing countries.

Widodo, who is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and pay a state visit to China, said that bilateral cooperation between the two countries has yielded fruitful results.

He said Indonesia is ready to work with China to promote high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, strengthen cooperation in investment, agriculture, infrastructure, construction of the new capital and green development, and advance the construction of Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, to make a positive contribution to maintaining regional peace and stability while boosting regional and international cooperation.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)