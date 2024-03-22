Home>>
Infographic: Things to know about region-specific environmental management
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:41, March 22, 2024
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China continues to keep waters clear
- Advisers diligent in shaping environmental policy
- China's ecological environment improves steadily in 2023: minister
- China commits to establishing region-specific environmental management system by 2025
- China to promote development of over 100 'beautiful bay' construction projects this year
- New study reveals plateau's evapotranspiration changes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.