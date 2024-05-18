Exhibition to be held in Shaanxi History Museum to celebrate Int'l Museum Day

Pottery figurines are displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 6, 2024. More than 1,500 cultural relics of Qin Dynasty (221 B.C. - 206 B.C.) and Han Dynasty (206 B.C.- 220 A.D.) are going to be displayed during an exhibition in celebration of the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A copper mold used to make copper coins is displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 15, 2024. More than 1,500 cultural relics of Qin Dynasty (221 B.C. - 206 B.C.) and Han Dynasty (206 B.C.- 220 A.D.) are going to be displayed during an exhibition in celebration of the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Gold ware is displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 15, 2024. More than 1,500 cultural relics of Qin Dynasty (221 B.C. - 206 B.C.) and Han Dynasty (206 B.C.- 220 A.D.) are going to be displayed during an exhibition in celebration of the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A gold figurine is displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 6, 2024. More than 1,500 cultural relics of Qin Dynasty (221 B.C. - 206 B.C.) and Han Dynasty (206 B.C.- 220 A.D.) are going to be displayed during an exhibition in celebration of the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Bronze ware is displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 13, 2024. More than 1,500 cultural relics of Qin Dynasty (221 B.C. - 206 B.C.) and Han Dynasty (206 B.C.- 220 A.D.) are going to be displayed during an exhibition in celebration of the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A suit of stone armor is displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 6, 2024. More than 1,500 cultural relics of Qin Dynasty (221 B.C. - 206 B.C.) and Han Dynasty (206 B.C.- 220 A.D.) are going to be displayed during an exhibition in celebration of the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An ancient ship is displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 6, 2024. More than 1,500 cultural relics of Qin Dynasty (221 B.C. - 206 B.C.) and Han Dynasty (206 B.C.- 220 A.D.) are going to be displayed during an exhibition in celebration of the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A pottery horse is displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 15, 2024. More than 1,500 cultural relics of Qin Dynasty (221 B.C. - 206 B.C.) and Han Dynasty (206 B.C.- 220 A.D.) are going to be displayed during an exhibition in celebration of the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A terracotta warrior is displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 15, 2024. More than 1,500 cultural relics of Qin Dynasty (221 B.C. - 206 B.C.) and Han Dynasty (206 B.C.- 220 A.D.) are going to be displayed during an exhibition in celebration of the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A tiger-shaped figurine is displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 15, 2024. More than 1,500 cultural relics of Qin Dynasty (221 B.C. - 206 B.C.) and Han Dynasty (206 B.C.- 220 A.D.) are going to be displayed during an exhibition in celebration of the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

